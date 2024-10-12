By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, March 31, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:15 p.m. the “Ramim” [Hunin] Barracks with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:18 p.m. the “Al-Malikiyya” Site with Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 1:45 p.m. an aerial operation with offensive drones on the new “Barkhta” Bunker in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:45 p.m. the "Zebdine" Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with artillery shells. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:45 p.m. the "Ruwaisat Al-Alam" Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:55 p.m. the new espionage equipment in the “Jordeikh” [Jordah] Site with the appropriate weapons, destroying them. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Al-Manara” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:10 p.m. an “Israeli” military force at the “Metula” Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}