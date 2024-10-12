UK Gov’t Lawyers: ‘Israel’ in Breach of Humanitarian Law

By Staff, Agencies

Lawyers for the UK government have established “Israel” has been breaking humanitarian law amid its ongoing aggression on Gaza, a senior Tory revealed, according to leaked audio revealed by the Observer newspaper.

Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, Alicia Kearns, made the remarks earlier this month during a Conservative Party fundraising event. “The Foreign Office has received official legal advice that ‘Israel’ has broken international humanitarian law but the government has not announced it,” Kearns, a former official with the Foreign Office and Ministry of Defense, who has been pressing the government on the matter, said during the event.

The legal experts’ assessment effectively makes the UK complicit in the “Israeli” military’s violations, and military cooperation should have been severed by London immediately after they produced their evaluation of the situation in Gaza.

“They have not said it, they haven’t stopped arms exports. They have done a few very small sanctions on ‘Israeli’ settlers and everyone internationally agrees that settlers are illegal, that they shouldn’t be doing what they’re doing, and the ways in which they have continued and the money that’s been put in,” Kearns stated.

“I remain convinced the government has completed its updated assessment on whether ‘Israel’ is demonstrating a commitment to international humanitarian law, and that it has concluded that ‘Israel’ is not demonstrating this commitment, which is the legal determination it has to make,” she stated, arguing that “transparency” was absolutely needed to “uphold the international rules-based order.”