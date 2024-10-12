No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, March 30, 2024

6 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, March 30, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:20 a.m. “Israeli” troops and their military vehicles moving in the “Al-Malikiyya” Site and its vicinity with rocket artillery, scoring accurate hits.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 08:00 a.m. the “Ramim” [Hunin] Barracks with a Burkan rocket, scoring direct hits.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 p.m. the “Khirbet Ma’er” Barracks with rocket artillery.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:45 p.m. “Israeli” troops and their military vehicles moving in the “Al-Raheb” Site with rocket artillery and artillery shells, scoring accurate hits.
  5. And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 12:15 p.m. a building in which “Israeli” troops are stationed in the “Adamit” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  6. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m. the "Al-Radar" Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  7. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with a Burkan rocket, scoring direct hits
  8. The Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 3:30 p.m. an aerial operation with offensive drones on the Western Brigade headquarters in “Ya'ara”, scoring direct hits

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

