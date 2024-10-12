By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, March 30, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:20 a.m. “Israeli” troops and their military vehicles moving in the “Al-Malikiyya” Site and its vicinity with rocket artillery, scoring accurate hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 08:00 a.m. the “Ramim” [Hunin] Barracks with a Burkan rocket, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 p.m. the “Khirbet Ma’er” Barracks with rocket artillery. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:45 p.m. “Israeli” troops and their military vehicles moving in the “Al-Raheb” Site with rocket artillery and artillery shells, scoring accurate hits. And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 12:15 p.m. a building in which “Israeli” troops are stationed in the “Adamit” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m. the "Al-Radar" Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with a Burkan rocket, scoring direct hits The Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 3:30 p.m. an aerial operation with offensive drones on the Western Brigade headquarters in “Ya'ara”, scoring direct hits

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}