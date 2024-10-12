Netanyahu Approves “Operational Plan” to Attack Rafah

By Staff, agencies

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Sunday his resolve to launch a new offensive in southern Gaza, targeting the city of Rafah.

“The looming operation is absolutely needed to achieve a victory over Hamas,” he insisted.

The entity’s PM revealed he had already approved an “operational plan” for the renewed push into southern Gaza, claiming the “Israeli” military was prepared for “the evacuation of the civilian population and for the provision of humanitarian assistance.”

“This is the right thing both operationally and internationally,” he stated, apparently referring to the mounting pressure ‘Israel’ has been facing recently over its actions in Gaza and alleged violations of humanitarian rights during the operation.

Bibi further added: “This will take time but it will be done. We will enter Rafah and we will eliminate the Hamas battalions there for one simple reason: There is no victory without entering Rafah and there is no victory without eliminating the Hamas battalions there.”

Netanyahu delivered the remarks in a speech following a meeting with the relatives of “Israeli” captives in Gaza.

“Those who say I am not doing everything to return the ‘hostages’ are wrong and misleading, and those who know the truth and still repeating this lie are causing unnecessary grief to the families of the ‘hostages’,” he said.