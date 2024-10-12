Islamic Resistance in Iraq Targets Vital Objective in “Eilat”

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” Army confessed on the early morning of Monday that a building was damaged in a drone attack in the “Eilat” region.

The occupation’s army said soldiers identified a “suspicious aerial target that entered ‘Israeli’ territory from the east” which impacted “in the Eilat Bay area.”

“Sirens went off in the city but there was no interception by air defenses,” it said.

The statement does not say what building was hit or if any attempt was made to intercept the object.

The reference to the projectile’s origin being to the east appears to confirm an announcement by the Islamic Resistance of Iraq that it had targeted “Eilat”.

The group said in a statement that it had attacked a “vital objective in ‘Israel’ using appropriate weapons”. It did not offer further details