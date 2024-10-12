No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Islamic Resistance in Iraq Targets Vital Objective in “Eilat”

Islamic Resistance in Iraq Targets Vital Objective in “Eilat”
folder_openMiddle East... access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” Army confessed on the early morning of Monday that a building was damaged in a drone attack in the “Eilat” region.

The occupation’s army said soldiers identified a “suspicious aerial target that entered ‘Israeli’ territory from the east” which impacted “in the Eilat Bay area.”

“Sirens went off in the city but there was no interception by air defenses,” it said.

The statement does not say what building was hit or if any attempt was made to intercept the object.

The reference to the projectile’s origin being to the east appears to confirm an announcement by the Islamic Resistance of Iraq that it had targeted “Eilat”.

The group said in a statement that it had attacked a “vital objective in ‘Israel’ using appropriate weapons”. It did not offer further details

 

 

Israel Iraq eilat IslamicResistanceInIraq

Comments

  1. Related News
New US Aircraft Carrier Arrives in the ME

New US Aircraft Carrier Arrives in the ME

one month ago
Joint Statement from Qatar, Egypt and US on Doha Ceasefire Talks

Joint Statement from Qatar, Egypt and US on Doha Ceasefire Talks

one month ago
Four Iraqi-Launched Missiles Target US Military Base in Syria

Four Iraqi-Launched Missiles Target US Military Base in Syria

one month ago
Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Forces Strike Key Target in “Israeli” Entity Amid Gaza Conflict

Yemeni, Iraqi Resistance Forces Strike Key Target in “Israeli” Entity Amid Gaza Conflict

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 12-10-2024 Hour: 10:18 Beirut Timing

whatshot