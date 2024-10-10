No Script

“Israel” Strikes UNIFIL Vehicle in South Lebanon: Three Observes, Translator Injured

By Staff, Agencies

Three United Nations observers and one translator were wounded on Saturday when an “Israeli” shell exploded near them as they were carrying out a foot patrol in the southern Lebanese Rmeish village.

Meanwhile, the UN peacekeeping mission said it’s still investigating the origin of the blast.

The UNIFIL statement says the targeting of peacekeepers is “unacceptable.” Two security sources had told Reuters the observers were wounded in an “Israeli”.

 However, as usual the “Israeli” military denied striking in the area.

