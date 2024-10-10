Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Widespread Participation in Al-Quds Day Commemorations

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah called for widespread participation in next Friday’s International Quds Day commemorations.

“I won’t talk about the political situation, developments, and prospects. I will talk about that on Quds Day next Friday,” Sayyed Nasrallah said in a televised speech on Friday, March 29, 2024.

He further addressed the attendees marking the first night of Laylat al-Qadr in the Sayyeda Zeinab complex in the southern suburb of Beirut by saying: “This year, Al-Quds Day comes under completely different and escalating circumstances.

In parallel, His Eminence urged followers to turn up in “all places, especially in the southern suburbs, where the central celebration will be held to commemorate of the occasion.”

“The daily killings, destruction, hunger, and displacement in Gaza on the one hand and the fighting, steadfastness, and confrontation on the front must urge us to supplicate,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

“What is happening with us in southern Lebanon and what is happening in the region in terms of attacks and confrontations in Yemen, Syria, and Iraq as well as the economic situation should encourage us to supplicate."

His Eminence pointed out, “In all our challenges, supplication is present, and this is part of our life and behavior. Today, we need supplication because when we strike, God directs and gives us victory.”