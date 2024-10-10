British MPs Urge Gov’t to Reinstate UNRWA Funding without Delay

By Staff, Agencies

Members of British parliament have called on their government to immediately restore funding to the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees [UNRWA] amid widespread hunger and an unfolding famine in Gaza.

In a letter on Friday to foreign secretary David Cameron, 50 MPs and members of the House of Lords urged the government to reinstate funding for the agency "without delay".

“The UK has long been a champion of humanitarian causes and a staunch supporter of UNRWA’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian refugees,” the letter read.

It further mentioned that “It will send a powerful message of solidarity to those affected by the crisis in Gaza and reaffirm the UK's leadership in global humanitarian efforts.”

It is the third letter to Cameron in so many days from parliamentarians from all political parties urging the government to shift its policies nearly six months into the Gaza war.

On Friday, 115 parliamentarians demanded that the UK put pressure on “Israel” not to use starvation as a weapon of war, resume UNRWA funding and set a deadline by which “Israel” must abide by the provisional measures of the International Court of Justice.

Earlier this week, over 130 parliamentarians called for a halt to arms sales to “Israel”.