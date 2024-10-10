- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Hezbollah Mourns Seven Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [29/3/2024]
folder_openMartyrs access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.
Allah Almighty is Truthful
With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns its fighters who were martyred while performing their duties on the path of liberating al-Quds:
- Martyr Ahmad Jawad Shihimi [Abu Hussein] from Markaba in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.
- Martyr Mostafa Ahmad Makki [Malak] from Tebnine in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.
- Martyr Ibrahim Anis Al-Zein [Abd Al-Jalil] from Tebnine in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.
- Martyr Ali Mohammad Al-Haf [Abu Hassan Jad] from Halloussiyeh in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.
- Martyr Mostafa Ali Nassif [Abu Haidar] from Al-Hafir in the Beqaa, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.
- Martyr Ali Abd Al-Hassan Naim [Abu Mahdi] from Selaa in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.
- Martyr Ali Mohammad Bakka [Nadim] from Saida and a resident of Qennarit in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.
Comments
- Related News