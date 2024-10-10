- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, March 29, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time6 months ago
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 08:00 am “Zebdine” Barracks in the Occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- he Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:45 am for the second time “Zebdine” Barracks in the Occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with “Falq” rockets.
- and in response to the “Israeli” aggression on Damascus and Aleppo, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:40 pm for the headquarters of the 91st Division in the “Biranit” Barracks were hit with Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 pm a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the “Hunin” Fortress were artillery shells.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:15 pm “Metula” Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:45 pm a military vehicle at “Mutela” site with an offensive drone, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:50 pm an "Israeli" infantry force in “Hadab Yaroun” Site with artillery shells, causing confirmed causalities.
- and in response to the "Israeli" enemy’s attacks in Damascus and Aleppo, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:00 pm “Jal Al-Allam” Site and the "Israeli" enemy soldiers deployed in its vicinity with Falaq missiles.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 18:10 pm “Al-Samaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 21:15 "Israeli" enemy vehicles inside “Malikiyya” Site with rockets.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
