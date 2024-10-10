Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, March 29, 2024

By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 08:00 am “Zebdine” Barracks in the Occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring direct hits. he Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:45 am for the second time “Zebdine” Barracks in the Occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with “Falq” rockets. and in response to the “Israeli” aggression on Damascus and Aleppo, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:40 pm for the headquarters of the 91st Division in the “Biranit” Barracks were hit with Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 pm a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the “Hunin” Fortress were artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:15 pm “Metula” Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:45 pm a military vehicle at “Mutela” site with an offensive drone, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:50 pm an "Israeli" infantry force in “Hadab Yaroun” Site with artillery shells, causing confirmed causalities. and in response to the "Israeli" enemy’s attacks in Damascus and Aleppo, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:00 pm “Jal Al-Allam” Site and the "Israeli" enemy soldiers deployed in its vicinity with Falaq missiles. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 18:10 pm “Al-Samaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills with rockets, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 21:15 "Israeli" enemy vehicles inside “Malikiyya” Site with rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}