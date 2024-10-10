Feeding the Monster: US Secretly Sending more Bombs to ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

The Washington Post revealed on Friday that the US has signed off on the transfer of billions of dollars’ worth of bombs and aircraft to the “Israeli” entity, despite publicly expressing concerns about a looming “Israeli” ground invasion into the overcrowded Gaza town of Rafah.

Around 1,800 MK84 2,000-pound bombs and 500 MK82 500-pound bombs are among the armaments in the handover, anonymous Pentagon and White House officials told the newspaper.

On top of that, the State Department reportedly authorized the transfer of 25 F-35A aircraft and engines valued at around $2.5 billion. The transfers had originally been approved by Congress years ago as part of the $3 billion+ annual military assistance to the longtime ally, so did not require a new notification.

The use of US-supplied bombs added to the soaring death toll in Gaza, which by the end of March topped 32000, according to the latest figures provided by Palestinian health officials.

According to reports, the “Israeli” army has used the 2,000-pound bunker busters in strikes on Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp and around the Al-Shati refugee camp. The Jabalia bombings alone are believed to have claimed more than 100 lives, in what the UN later called “disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes.”