Iran’s Top General Receives Hamas Delegation, Vows Resolute Support for Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri assured the Palestinian Hamas movement that Tehran will continue to give its unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and the resistance forces in the struggle against the Zionist entity.

Baqeri had a meeting with Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, in Tehran on Friday.

Describing support for the causes of Palestine as one of the “basic strategies and goals” of Iran from the outset of victory of the Islamic Revolution, the top general promised that the Islamic Republic will continue to back Palestine unwaveringly and vigorously.

Paying tribute to the Gaza-based resistance forces for carrying out the Al-Aqsa Flood operation in October 2023, Major General Baqeri said the unprecedented operation inflicted irreparable defeat on the “Israeli” entity.

“Al-Aqsa Flood operation exploded the myth of invincibility of the Zionist entity and made Palestine an overriding issue in the world,” the commander added.

The Iranian general also noted that the Zionist entity would have fallen apart without American help, saying “Israel’s” sole response to the Al-Aqsa Flood operation has been the massacre of innocent women and children, destruction of hospitals, and starving out civilians.

For his part, Haniyeh clarified that Al-Aqsa Flood allowed the voice of Palestinian people to be heard across the world.

Commemorating late Iranian commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani’s efforts to support the oppressed and stand against the tyrannical powers, the Hamas leader said Iran’s backing for Palestine has raised the morale of the Palestinian fighters.

Haniyeh finally expressed gratitude to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and the Iranian military commanders for their attention to Palestine.