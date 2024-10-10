Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Tehran: Ending ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Top

By Staff, Agencies

The head of the political bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, met in Tehran with a delegation from the leadership of the Islamic Jihad Movement.

The resistance movement’s Secretary General Ziyad al-Nakhaleh led the Islamic Jihad delegation. The meeting was held on Thursday night.

Hamas said in a statement on Friday that the meeting focused on discussing ongoing political and field developments related to “Israel’s” genocidal war against the people of Gaza.

The delegations from both movements praised the resistance movements and the people of Gaza in the face of “Israel’s” aggression.

“Furthermore, the two leaders discussed efforts to stop the aggression, emphasizing that the success of any indirect negotiations depends on four fundamental determinants: a complete halt of the aggression, full withdrawal of the occupation from the entire Gaza Strip, the return of displaced people, the entry of aid and necessities for our people and those in the Strip, along with a prisoner exchange,” the statement said.

It further mentioned: “The two movements also condemned the occupation's actions in Al-Quds and the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque, including assaults and violations, alongside incursions and assassinations in the West Bank.”

“They considered the Palestinian people to be in an open and direct confrontation with this occupation across all Palestinian land, stressing the need for escalating resistance in all its forms across all arenas,” the statement continued.

The leaders of both movements “praised the supportive resistance operations on the multiple fronts in Yemen, Iraq, and southern Lebanon, which confirm the unity of the resistance fronts and that the Palestinian people are not alone in confronting this occupation and those with it.”

“The two leaderships expressed their appreciation to the Islamic Republic of Iran for the strategic support it provides to the resistance and the Palestinian people and its firm positions in support of their national rights,” the statement said.

The two movements condemned “the occupation’s daily massacres and barbaric aggression against our people and our family, and to intensify solidarity efforts, especially in the holy month of Ramadan.”

“They praised the ongoing efforts and their growth at the popular, scholarly, and partisan levels in many areas of our Arab and Islamic countries, especially in brotherly Jordan who besieged the enemy’s embassy, and urged the nation’s people and scholars to continue their movements, activities, and national and Islamic role,” the statement said.

In parallel, it underlined that “The two leaderships appreciated the actions of the peoples of the world in expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people and the massive rallies in various cities and capitals around the world, which pushes towards the isolation of this occupation and those who support it.”

The two movements said they considered that continuing to support the Zionist entity “militarily and providing political cover for its crimes constitutes participation in the ongoing crime in Gaza.”

The Palestinian resistance movement delegations affirmed their rejection of any political projects or steps that would create new realities in Gaza that are far from the will of the Palestinian people and their resistance.

“They stressed that any step must result from complete national consensus.”