By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, March 28, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on southern villages and civilian homes specially the Naqoura Massacre and the attack on the Tayr Harfa and its medical teams, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 a.m. the “Goren” and “Shlomi” settlements with rockets and artillery shells. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:20 a.m. the new headquarters of the "Liman" Battalion with artillery shells. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:25 p.m. the "Al-Summaqa" Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:35 p.m. the "Ramtha" Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on southern villages and civilian homes specially the Naqoura Massacre and the attack on the Tayr Harfa and its medical teams, the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 8:00 p.m. the “Goren” and “Shlomi” settlements with Burkan and Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:50 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the "Jal Al-Allam" Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:35 p.m. the “Israeli” vehicles as they entered the “Al-Malikiyya” Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}