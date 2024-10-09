Dozens Martyred in A Barbaric “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Aleppo

By Staff, Agencies

A number of civilians and military personnel were martyred and injured on Friday dawn, as a result of an “Israeli” aggression targeting a number of points in Aleppo countryside.

“Nearly at 1:45 am, the ‘Israeli’ enemy launched an air attack from the direction of Athriya, southeast of Aleppo, targeting a number of points in Aleppo countryside coincided with an air attack carried out by terrorist organizations from Idlib and the western countryside of Aleppo province in an attempt to target civilians in Aleppo and its surroundings”, a military source told SANA.

On Thursday, two civilians were martyred and material damage occurred in an “Israeli” aggression on a residential building in Damascus countryside.