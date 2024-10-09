Imam Khamenei: Gazans already Victors of War with ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei confirmed the resistance forces and the people of Gaza are already the victors of the war with “Israel” and their resistance is a “divine phenomenon”.

“By the grace of God, you will see the final victory of the people of Gaza,” Imam Khamenei told Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ziyad al-Nakhala in Tehran on Thursday.

Nakhala and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh have travelled to Iran after the UN Security Council passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza after several previous bids were vetoed by the US.

“The height of dignity and resistance of the people of Gaza and Palestine and the failures of the Zionist regime in this six-month war are a divine event and phenomenon,” Imam Khamenei said.

He further added: “The fact that the Zionist entity, with all its military equipment and the support of the cruel powers of the world, is killing women and children shows that this regime is not capable of confronting and defeating the resistance forces.”

Nakhala thanked the Islamic Republic for supporting the Palestinian cause as he paid homage to the memory of Iran's iconic commander Brigadier General Qassem Soleimani who was a staunch supporter of Palestine.

“What is happening in Gaza today is actually a repeat of the Karbala event,” Nakhala said, referring to the seventh century battle in which Imam Hussein [AS] was martyred along with a small group of companions in a historic battle against tyrant Yazid and his huge army.

Nakhala's mention of Karbala is a testament to an emerging Islamic alliance irrespective of sectarian divides, where forces in Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen have overwhelmed “Israel” with their missile and drone strikes in solidarity with the Palestinian people and resistance.

“Despite all the hardships and conspiracies, the people of Gaza, along with the resistance forces, have been able to defeat the plan of the United States and the Zionist entity and their supporters to destroy the resistance,” he said.

Nakhala said there is complete coordination between the resistance forces, especially Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

He said the people of Gaza and the resistance forces are determined to continue standing until the final victory which will be achieved “in the not too distant future”.