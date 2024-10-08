No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

“Israeli” Army Admits Another Soldier Killed in Gaza Strip Clashes

“Israeli” Army Admits Another Soldier Killed in Gaza Strip Clashes
folder_openZionist Entity access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity’s military has announced the killing of another soldier in the besieged Gaza Strip amid the occupying entity’s ongoing genocidal war against the Palestinian territory, during which it has lost hundreds of its troops.

In a statement on Wednesday, the “Israeli” military said that another sergeant in its ranks was killed following clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters in the southern Gaza Strip.

However, it did not provide details regarding the circumstances of the sergeant’s death or the specifics of the clash.

The latest casualty brings to 597 the number of “Israeli” fatalities from the military, including soldiers, officers and reservists.

According to figures by the “Israeli” military, 344 of these soldiers were killed on October 7, when the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people, and the rest – 253 – were killed during the entity’s ongoing brutal war on Gaza since that time.

This is while independent media outlets and Palestinians say the fatalities among the entity’s troops are much higher and that Tel Aviv is hiding the real number to avoid public anger against the far-right ruling coalition.

Despite a massive death toll and fatalities, the “Israeli” military has failed to achieve the goals that it has been seeking to score through the war, such as “destroying” Hamas, finding the captives that the Gaza-based resistance movement is holding, and bringing about forced displacement of the Palestinian territory’s population to neighboring Egypt.

Since the onset of the war, the entity has martyred over 32,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 74,980 others. The apartheid entity has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

Israel Palestine GazaStrip AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israel’s” Calcalist: A Multi-front War Will Lead to Economic Catastrophe

“Israel’s” Calcalist: A Multi-front War Will Lead to Economic Catastrophe

one month ago
“Israeli” Reserve Major General Yitzhak Brik: War Minister Gallant Is Sobering Up

“Israeli” Reserve Major General Yitzhak Brik: War Minister Gallant Is Sobering Up

one month ago
Outgoing “Israeli” Intel Chief Urges Probe: I Failed to Warn of Oct. 7

Outgoing “Israeli” Intel Chief Urges Probe: I Failed to Warn of Oct. 7

one month ago
Only 70 “Haredis” out of 1100 Complied with Draft Army Orders!

Only 70 “Haredis” out of 1100 Complied with Draft Army Orders!

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 08-10-2024 Hour: 05:13 Beirut Timing

whatshot