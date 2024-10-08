No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

WFP: Gaza Children Sleeping Hungry

WFP: Gaza Children Sleeping Hungry
folder_openPalestine access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations World Food Program [WFP] warned that famine is imminent in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Israel” continues to hinder aid deliveries to the region.

The WFP's Palestine Country Director Matthew Hollingworth said in a video filmed in Gaza on Tuesday that children were going to sleep hungry and exhausted.

Malnutrition among children is proceeding at a record pace, and one in three children below the age of two is now acutely malnourished or “wasted.”

“There is nowhere else in the world where so many people face imminent famine. Here in Gaza City, we're at the epicenter of the crisis, here in the Gaza strip. Today I've met so many people who are angry and tired and despairing because their children go to sleep every night hungry,” Hollingworth said.

He further stated that “The WFP has only managed to send 11 convoys with food to the north since the start of the year.”

The WFP official said food aid needed to flow massively into the besieged Palestinian territory immediately “if we're going to prevent famine, prevent further death, prevent wasting amongst children, prevent really the desperate situation that is already in place.”

“Some 70 percent of the population in northern Gaza is facing catastrophic hunger,” he added.

Israel WFP Palestine famine GazaStrip

Comments

  1. Related News
Palestinian Resistance Committees Urge Nationwide Uprising and Revolt

Palestinian Resistance Committees Urge Nationwide Uprising and Revolt

one month ago
‘Dire and Dangerous’: Hamas, PA Condemn Deadly ’Israeli’ Escalation in WB

‘Dire and Dangerous’: Hamas, PA Condemn Deadly ’Israeli’ Escalation in WB

one month ago
EU’s Borrell Calls for Three-day Truce in Gaza to Vaccinate Children

EU’s Borrell Calls for Three-day Truce in Gaza to Vaccinate Children

one month ago
At least 11 Palestinians Martyred in “Israel” Raids Across West Bank

At least 11 Palestinians Martyred in “Israel” Raids Across West Bank

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 08-10-2024 Hour: 05:13 Beirut Timing

whatshot