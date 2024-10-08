Jordanians Urge Govt. to Cancel ’Peace Treaty’ With “Israel” Over Gaza War

By Staff, Agencies

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have rallied near the “Israeli” embassy in Jordan’s capital city of Amman for the fourth day in a row to condemn the occupying entity’s ongoing war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

The demonstrators gathered in front of the “Israeli” embassy on Wednesday, calling on the Jordanian government to cancel its highly unpopular "peace treaty" with the apartheid “Israeli” entity and end all its other agreements with the occupying entity, with Jordanian security forces trying to disperse them.

Jordan signed a "peace treaty" with the entity in 1994 amid efforts at the time by the US to work out a so-called “two-state” solution to the Palestinian conflict, an initiative which has failed to bear fruit after nearly three decades.

The protesters also demanded that the export of goods from Jordan to the occupied territories be stopped, as they chanted slogans in support of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Jordanians have been taking to the streets over the past few days to condemn the entity’s crimes in the besieged Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, pro-Palestine protesters called for the “Israeli” embassy to be closed down.

Jordanian riot police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of demonstrators who marched towards the entity's embassy in protest at “Israeli” forces' war crimes in Gaza.

Since the “Israeli” entity launched its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, Jordan has been the scene of huge pro-Palestine rallies as anti-“Israeli” sentiments have spiked across the region over the entity's brutal onslaught. The entity’s embassy in the kingdom has been a flashpoint for those protests.

Jordanian authorities, however, have dealt with anti-“Israeli” protests with a repressive hand, arresting hundreds of activists and protesters after accusing them of breaking the law.

According to Palestinian medical sources, the entity’s genocide in Gaza has so far martyred 32,500 civilians, mostly women and children, leaving over 74,000 others wounded.