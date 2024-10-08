Gallup Poll: Majority of Americans Disapprove ‘Israel’s’ Brutality against Palestinians

By Staff, Agencies

A new American poll showed that the American sentiment has significantly shifted against “Israel's” aggression on Gaza, with 55 percent disapproving of “Israel’s” actions, compared to 36 percent who approve.

According to the Gallup poll, which shows the results from a survey done from 1 to 20 March, approval ratings have plummeted since November 2023. During that time, 50 percent of Americans approved of “Israel's” military actions in Gaza and 45 percent disapproved.

According to Gallup, 74 percent of Americans say they are following news of the “Israeli” war on Gaza, similar to the 72 percent the company measured in November.

“As the ‘Israel’-Hamas war drags on, US support for its ally’s actions in the war is slipping,” Gallup said. “Although Americans rate Biden’s handling of the conflict poorly, his overall job approval rating is no lower now than before the conflict began.”

"It could hurt the president by dampening turnout among would-be Biden voters who care deeply about the issue and are upset with his handling of the situation."

According to Gallup, support for “Israel's” actions in Gaza has waned across all three major political groups in the US since November, with Democrats and Independents each showing an 18-percentage point drop in approval, and Republicans experiencing a seven-point decrease.

Although Republicans continue to back “Israel's” military initiatives, their support has diminished, with approval decreasing to 64 percent from 71 percent, the poll shows.