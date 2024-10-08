Ireland To Intervene in South Africa’s Genocide Case against ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Ireland announced that it is going to intervene in a genocide case that was initiated late last year by South Africa at the International Court of Justice [ICJ] against the “Israeli” entity, over the latter's months-long genocidal aggression on Gaza Strip.

Irish Foreign Minister Micheál Martin made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the decision had followed analysis of legal and policy issues pertaining to the case, as well as consultation with South Africa, Irish online paper TheJournal.ie reported.

“That analysis and consultation has now concluded. Ireland will be intervening,” he said.

South Africa filed the lawsuit against “Israel” at the end of December, after nearly three months of “Israeli” aggression against Palestinians in Gaza.

South Africa has instituted proceedings against “Israel” at the International Court of Justice over the entity’s “genocidal” onslaught on Gaza.

Before filing the lawsuit, the country stated that the occupying entity had failed to uphold its commitments under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

In its interim ruling on January 26, the top UN court ruled that Pretoria's claims were plausible, ordering provisional measures. The Hague-based court also said that the “Israeli” entity had to implement steps to prevent genocidal acts and allow humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza.

Martin did not say what form Dublin's intervention would take or outline any argument the country planned to advance, but lashed out at Tel Aviv over its ongoing campaign of bloodletting in Gaza.

“...I want to be clear in reiterating what I have said many times in the last few months," he said, adding, "What we are seeing in Gaza now, represents the blatant violation of international humanitarian law on a mass scale.”

He pointed to the withholding of aid, targeting of civilians and infrastructure, the “indiscriminate use of explosive weapons in populated areas” and the “collective punishment of an entire population.”

“The list goes on,” said Martin. “It has to stop. The view of the international community is clear. Enough is enough.”