Kremlin: US Trying to Cover up Something Related to Moscow Attack

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Washington’s insistence on a narrative about the Crocus City Hall massacre is odd, since the Russian investigation is still ongoing.

“It’s strange, to say the least, that the Americans have dared to announce a single narrative,” Peskov said, noting that “This suggests at the very least that they are trying to shift attention away from something.”

Peskov also noted that these claims came in before Moscow had formulated an official version of events, since Russian law enforcement is still working on the case.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has also commented on Washington’s strange insistence on the “ISIS-K” narrative. The US is obviously biased and trying to “get Ukraine out of harm’s way,” she said during the daily briefing on Wednesday.

Had Kiev truly been blameless, the US would have called for a full investigation, Zakharova argued. Instead, both the White House and the State Department simply announced that “Ukraine has nothing to do with this.”

“Based on what data and what information?” Zakharova wondered. “Only one thing is clear – they began to excuse the Kiev regime in order to excuse themselves. Because everyone understands perfectly well that there is simply no independent [Ukraine] without Western financial and military assistance.”