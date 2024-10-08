By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

and in response to the massacre committed by the Zionist enemy in Habbariyeh, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 08:00 am “Kiryat Shmona” settlement and the leadership of the 769th Brigade in the “Kiryat Shmona” Barracks with dozens of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 am “Israeli” enemy soldiers deployed in the vicinity of “Shtula” settlement with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:05 pm the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba hills with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:45 pm an “Israeli” infantry force in a tent at the “Ramim” forest with the appropriate weapons, causing death and injuries among the troops. the Islamic Resistance sniper force targeted at 2:00 pm the espionage equipment in the “Misgav Am” Site, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters repelled on at 4:47 pm an “Israeli” drone in the Rab Al-Thalathine-Odaisseh airspace, forcing it to retreat to the occupied territories.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}