Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, March 27, 2024
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance
- and in response to the massacre committed by the Zionist enemy in Habbariyeh, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 08:00 am “Kiryat Shmona” settlement and the leadership of the 769th Brigade in the “Kiryat Shmona” Barracks with dozens of rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 am “Israeli” enemy soldiers deployed in the vicinity of “Shtula” settlement with artillery shells.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:05 pm the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba hills with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:45 pm an “Israeli” infantry force in a tent at the “Ramim” forest with the appropriate weapons, causing death and injuries among the troops.
- the Islamic Resistance sniper force targeted at 2:00 pm the espionage equipment in the “Misgav Am” Site, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters repelled on at 4:47 pm an “Israeli” drone in the Rab Al-Thalathine-Odaisseh airspace, forcing it to retreat to the occupied territories.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
