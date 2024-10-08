No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Hamas’ Deif to Muslims: March toward Palestine, Participate in Al-Aqsa Liberation

folder_openPalestine access_time6 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Hamas Resistance group has released on Wednesday a recording of a speech made by the movement’s military leader Mohammed Deif.

“Our people in Jordan and Lebanon, in Egypt, Algeria, the Maghreb, in Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and in all parts of the Arab and Islamic world,” Deif called to the Islamic world.

He further stated: “Begin marching today, now and not tomorrow, towards Palestine, and do not let borders, regulations, or restrictions deprive you of the honor of jihad and participation in the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

“Go forth, light and heavy, and strive with your money and your lives in the path of God,” Al-Qassam’s leader ended.

Israel Hamas Qassam Palestine Gaza mohammad deif

