Raisi: Iran Proud of Supporting Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi confirmed that the country feels proud for supporting the cause of Palestine as he insists that Tehran will continue to assist resistance groups fighting brutal “Israeli” aggression in Gaza.

Raisi made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran on Wednesday with a delegation of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas led by the group’s politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is firm in defending the rights of the Palestinian nation and [we] will always remain on the side of the people in Palestine and will be proud of our support for the Palestinian cause,” he said.

The Iranian president hailed the “brave resistanceshown by the Palestinians in Gaza in the face of nearly six months of “Israeli” aggression, saying the steadfastness has caused the Palestinian issue to turn into an issue for the entire world.

“What has been proven for all people in the world is the righteousness of the Palestinian issue and the stance adopted by its defenders including the Islamic Republic,” said Raisi.

He accused the United States and the Zionist entity of being hypocritical in their diplomatic efforts to end the war in Gaza, saying that what has happened in Gaza in recent months has been a scandal for the US and some Western governments that supported “Israel’s” massacre against the Palestinians.

For his part, Haniyeh thanked the Iranian government and people for the support they have provided to Gaza during the ongoing war, saying that Tehran’s support for the oppressed people of Palestine has been backed by a deep understanding of the Palestinian issue.