US: Gaza Protesters Interrupt ‘Genocide Joe’

By Staff, Agencies

Pro-Palestinian protesters have disrupted US President Joe Biden’s campaign speech in North Carolina by chanting slogans and protesting against his support for the crimes of the “Israeli” entity.

While speaking in Raleigh about the Affordable Care Act, Biden was met with protesters as they began shouting him down roughly five minutes into his speech.

Biden was speaking at a healthcare-focused campaign event where he began pledging his commitment to the Obama-era law that provides health care for Americans, which led to the eruption of demonstrations.

“What about health care in Gaza?” protesters shouted.

“Hospitals are being bombed,” another demonstrator shouted.

Another accused Biden of being “complicit in genocide” while others shouted now-familiar refrains demanding a cease-fire in the coastal enclave.

Biden has increasingly faced pressure from many of his colleagues to respond more forcefully to the humanitarian needs in Gaza and political pressure on the “Israeli” government to allow more aid to enter the Gaza Strip has increased, but has still not requested to stop the sale of American weapons to this entity.

According to the UN, the ongoing “Israeli” genocide has resulted in the internal displacement of 85% of Gaza’s population, who are now facing severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Additionally, the UN reports that 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been either damaged or completely destroyed.