Hezbollah Denies Media Fabrications of Fighters’ Attempt to Launch Rockets from Rmeish

By Staff

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

We categorically deny the false and tendentious news reports about the supposed attempt by the Islamic Resistance fighters to launch missiles at the “Israeli” enemy from the Lebanon’s Rmeish and from the vicinity of a local school or anywhere else in the village.

This news is false, fabricated, and entirely baseless. There is absolutely no truth to it.

The parties that insist on spreading these falsehoods and adopt positions based on them are slanderous parties that incite strife among the Lebanese and work in the service of the enemy and its objective, whether they know it or not.

We warn the Lebanese about them and their malicious endeavors and hateful goals.