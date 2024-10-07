No Script

Hezbollah Mourns Three Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [26/3/2024]

By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns the Martyrs Ali Ibrahim Nasserdine [Malak] from Hermel and a resident of the town of Zboud in the Beqaa, Ali Rateeb Al-Jawhari [Karbala] from Hermel in the Beqaa and Ali Fouzi Al-Akhras [Abu Turab] from Kfar Tebnit in South Lebanon, who were martyred while performing their duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.

