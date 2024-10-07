Yemeni Forces Carry out 6 Ops in 72 Hours

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Tuesday that it carried out six military operations during the past 72 hours using a large number of ballistic missiles and drones.

The forces’ spokesperson, Brigade General. Yehya Saree, declared that “The naval forces and the missile force carried out four joint operations on four ships, including the American ship [MAERSK SARATOGA] in the Gulf of Aden, the American ship [APL DETROIT] in the Red Sea, the British ship [HUANG PU] in the Red Sea, and the [PRETTY LADY] ship which was heading to the ports of occupied Palestine.”

He further mentioned that “The Air Force carried out a qualitative military operation targeting two American war destroyers in the Red Sea.”

“The missile force, with the help of Allah Almighty, carried out a military operation in which it targeted a number of ‘Israeli’ targets in the Umm al-Rashrash [Eilat] area, south of occupied Palestine,” Saree said.

In parallel, the Yemeni General stated: “The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm their continuation of carrying out more operations against all hostile targets and confirming the continuation of the decision to prevent ‘Israeli’ navigation or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine in the Red and Arabian Seas and in the Indian Ocean until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.”