No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Trump: ‘Israel’ Made A Big Mistake

Trump: ‘Israel’ Made A Big Mistake
folder_openUnited States access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Former US President Donald Trump has warned that “Israel” is “losing a lot of support” and must “finish up” its war in Gaza before its reputation declines any further. The comments represented a rare moment of criticism of the Zionist entity by Trump.

In an interview with “Israel Hayom”, Trump said that he would have acted “very much the same way as you did” if the US was attacked like “Israel” was by Hamas in October. “Only a fool would not do that,” Trump added.

However, Trump called “Israel’s” wholesale destruction of civilian homes in Gaza “a very big mistake.”

“It’s a very bad picture for the world. The world is seeing this…every night, I would watch buildings pour down on people,” Trump continued.

“Go and do what you have to do. But you don’t do that,” he told the Israeli newspaper. “And I think that’s one of the reasons that there has been a lot of kickback. If people didn’t see that, every single night I’d watch and every single one of those... And I think Israel wanted to show that it’s tough, but sometimes you shouldn’t be doing that.”

With the war in Gaza approaching the six-month mark, the former president urged Netanyahu to bring it to a swift conclusion, telling his Israeli interviewers that “you’re losing a lot of support” internationally.

“You have to finish up your war,” he said. “You gotta get it done. And, I am sure you will do that. And we gotta get to peace, we can’t have this going on.”

 

 

 

 

Israel Gaza trump bibi netanyahu

Comments

  1. Related News
Harris Loses Muslim Group Support for Defending “Israel”

Harris Loses Muslim Group Support for Defending “Israel”

one month ago
Trump Warns of Potential World War III If Harris Wins

Trump Warns of Potential World War III If Harris Wins

one month ago
Venezuela: Maduro is The Election Winner

Venezuela: Maduro is The Election Winner

one month ago
Over 500,000 Water Toxicity Claims at US Military Base

Over 500,000 Water Toxicity Claims at US Military Base

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 07-10-2024 Hour: 11:26 Beirut Timing

whatshot