Hezbollah: ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Habbariyeh won’t Go Unanswered, Without Punishment

Hezbollah: ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Habbariyeh won’t Go Unanswered, Without Punishment
folder_openLebanon access_time6 months ago
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah strongly condemns the sinful aggression and heinous crime committed by the Zionist occupation against patients and medical staff at the Islamic Medical Association Center in the southern Lebanese Habbariyeh village, which led to the martyrdom and wounding of a number of Lebanese civilians.

We offer our deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the dear martyrs. We urge Almighty God to grant them patience and the injured a speedy recovery.

We affirm categorically and inevitably that this aggression will not go unanswered and without punishment.

 

