Islamic Resistance in Iraq Hit “Israeli” Air Base, Military Site with Drones

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has said it has carried out new operations against “Israeli” targets in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Iraqi umbrella group of anti-terror groups said in a statement published on its Telegram channel on Wednesday that the first operation targeted the Ovda air base in the occupied Palestinian territories using drones.

"The Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, targeted on 03/26/2024, the “Israeli” Uvda Air Base with drones," the Islamic Resistance statement said.

 In the second operation, the resistance’s drones hit “Israel’s” “Speer” military site also in the occupied territories.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted this morning, Wednesday 27/3/2024, the ‘Speer’ military site of the Zionist occupation in our occupied lands by drones,” the statement said.

It further mentioned: “The Islamic Resistance fighters in Iraq, targeted on 03/27/2024, the ‘Israeli’ Speer military site with drones.”

The Iraqi resistance said the operations were carried out in response to the latest massacres of the people of Gaza by “Israel”.

This week the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted the headquarters of the “Israeli” entity’s ministry for military affairs in the occupied territories with a drone early on Sunday.

The Islamic Resistance statement said that “the fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted, at dawn today Sunday 3/24/2024, by drone, the headquarters building” of the ‘Israeli’ ministry for military affairs in the occupied territories.

 

 

