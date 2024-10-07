- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Lebanon access_time6 months ago
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance
- and in response to the “Israeli” attacks on persevering southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:45 am a building used by “Israeli” troops in the "Shomera” settlement with the appropriate weapons.
- and in response to the “Israeli” attacks on persevering southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:45 am a building used by “Israeli” troops in the "Shlomi” settlement with the rocket artillery.
- and in response to the “Israeli” attacks on persevering southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:15 am two buildings used by “Israeli” troops in the "Avivim” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:45 am a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the "Biranit” Barracks with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted for the second time at 10:56 am a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the "Biranit” Barracks with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- and in response to the “Israeli” attack on the town of Souairi as well as in continuation of the response to the attack on Baalbek, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:10 am the "Meron” Air Base with guided missiles, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:10 am an “Israeli” infantry force in vicinity of the "Shtula” settlement with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits and causing the death and injury among its troops.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 pm an “Israeli” infantry force in the “Hanita” Forest with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:50 pm a deployment of “Israeli” troops in the “Hanita” settlement with artillery shells.
- and in response to the “Israeli” aggression on the Beqaa, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:20 pm the “Yarden” Barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights [the main command headquarters during wartime], with more than 50 Katyusha rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:05 pm an “Israeli” military force in the vicinity of the “Zibdine” Barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:30 pm a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Barracks in the occupied Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
