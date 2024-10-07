Imam Khamenei Receives Hanyieh: Iran will never Hesitate to Support Gaza, Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei confirmed that Iran has a fixed policy of providing support to Palestine and the people in Gaza who have been suffering from brutal “Israeli” aggression for nearly six months.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday with a Palestinian resistance movement Hamas delegation led by the group’s politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran would never hesitate to support the Palestinian cause and the oppressed and resilient people of Gaza,” he said.

His Eminence further praised the people of Gaza for the “historic patience” they have shown in the face of “Israeli” aggression, saying the patience has become a source of dignity and pride for Islam and the Muslims.

“The huge phenomenon of the patience of people in Gaza has turned the issue of Palestine into the world’s dominant issue despite the will of the enemy,” he said, noting that “the unique resistance of the resistance forces and the people of Gaza has granted dignity to Islam.”

Imam Khamenei also paid tribute to Saleh Al-Arouri, a member of the Hamas political bureau, who was assassinated in the Lebanese capital Beirut in January in a drone attack attributed to the “Israeli” entity.

"This noble martyr was a prominent figure whose blessed martyrdom was a reward from God for his efforts."

In the meeting, Haniyeh thanked the Iranian government and the nation for the support they have provided to the Palestinian cause and the people in Gaza during the ongoing war.

He also briefed Imam Khamenei about the latest political developments surrounding the war in Gaza and the situation on the ground.

He said the “Israeli” entity has failed to reach any of the objectives it declared at the beginning of the war in October because of “the exemplary patience and steadfastness" shown by the Palestinian people and resistance groups in Gaza.

Haniyeh arrived in Tehran earlier on Tuesday hours after the United Nations Security Council [UNSC] adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire between the group and Israel in Gaza.

The senior Palestinian resistance leader said after a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian that the UNSC resolution was a sign of “unprecedented isolation” for the "Israeli" entity.