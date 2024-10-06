“Israel” Continues Strikes in Gaza Despite UN Ceasefire Resolution

By Staff, Agencies

There is no let-up in the “Israeli” aggression on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an “immediate ceasefire.”

The apartheid “Israeli” entity carried out air raids and artillery strikes on several parts of Gaza on Tuesday, hitting residential buildings and gatherings of displaced people, “killing and wounding hundreds of people”, the Palestinian Information Center said.

Among the victims are 15 people, including four women and children, who were martyred in an attack on a house in the neighborhood of Mosbeh, north of Rafah.

Media reports also said that fighting on the ground continued unabated.

That’s while the UN Security Council on Monday adopted a resolution for an “immediate ceasefire” for the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The resolution was put forward by the 10 non-permanent members of the UN Security Council. The US abstained and the 14 other council members all voted in favor of it.

After the vote, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres wrote on social media platform X that failing to implement the resolution “would be unforgivable”.

Palestinian resistance movements have welcomed the resolution, but the entity’s War Minister Yoav Gallant said the “Israeli” entity will not stop its attacks in Gaza.

“We will operate against Hamas everywhere – including in places where we have not yet been,” Gallant said.

The entity’s foreign minister, Israel Katz, also said in a post on X that the attacks will continue until all the captives taken by Hamas during its October 7 operation are released.

The “Israeli” entity unleashed its war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has martyred more than 32,300 Palestinians and injured over 74,000 others.

The Tel Aviv regime has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, said “Israel” has committed acts of genocide in Gaza.