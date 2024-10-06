By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, March 25, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:15 a.m. the “Al-Tayhat Hill” with rockets and artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m. the new "Liman" Battalion headquarters with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:10 p.m. the "Bayyad Blida" Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. the "Zibdine" Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 4:30 p.m. the "Al-Malikiyya" Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:45 p.m. the "Birket Risha" Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. And in response to the "Israeli" attacks on persevering southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:45 p.m. a building used by "Israeli" troops in the "Metula" settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}