No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, March 25, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, March 25, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, March 25, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:15 a.m. the “Al-Tayhat Hill” with rockets and artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m. the new "Liman" Battalion headquarters with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:10 p.m. the "Bayyad Blida" Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. the "Zibdine" Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 4:30 p.m. the "Al-Malikiyya" Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  6. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:45 p.m. the "Birket Risha" Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  7. And in response to the "Israeli" attacks on persevering southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:45 p.m. a building used by "Israeli" troops in the "Metula" settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, March 25, 2024

 

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, August 22, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, August 22, 2024

one month ago
Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

one month ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

one month ago
Hezbollah Mourns Four Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [20/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Four Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [20/8/2024]

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 06-10-2024 Hour: 01:55 Beirut Timing

whatshot