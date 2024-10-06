No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Hezbollah Condemns Moscow Terrorist Attack [Saturday, March 23, 2024]

Hezbollah Condemns Moscow Terrorist Attack [Saturday, March 23, 2024]
folder_openLebanon access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah strongly condemns the violent terrorist attack at a prominent shopping mall in Moscow on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah vehemently denounces the violent terrorist attack at a major shopping mall in Moscow, resulting in numerous fatalities and injuries. Hezbollah extends its condolences to the families of the victims and expresses heartfelt sympathy to the Russian leadership and the people of Russia, expressing its solidarity with them during this painful tragedy.

Russia HezbollahMediaRelations Hezbollah TerroristAttacks

Comments

  1. Related News
UN Extends UNIFIL’s Mandate in Southern Lebanon

UN Extends UNIFIL’s Mandate in Southern Lebanon

one month ago
Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Mohammad Taha on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [28/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Mohammad Taha on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [28/8/2024]

one month ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 28, 2024

one month ago
The Second Liberation Day: The Resistance’s Shield for Lebanon

The Second Liberation Day: The Resistance’s Shield for Lebanon

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 06-10-2024 Hour: 01:55 Beirut Timing

whatshot