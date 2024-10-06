Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah strongly condemns the violent terrorist attack at a prominent shopping mall in Moscow on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah vehemently denounces the violent terrorist attack at a major shopping mall in Moscow, resulting in numerous fatalities and injuries. Hezbollah extends its condolences to the families of the victims and expresses heartfelt sympathy to the Russian leadership and the people of Russia, expressing its solidarity with them during this painful tragedy.