By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, March 23, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m. the “Ramim” [Hunin] Barracks with artillery shells. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 p.m. an aerial operation with two offensive drones on two Iron Dome platforms the “Kfar Blum” Air Site, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:10 p.m. the espionage equipment at the “Al-Radar” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:15 p.m. the “Bayyad Blida” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 4:50 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba hills with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:56 p.m. the “Al-Malikiyya” Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}