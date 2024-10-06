No Script

Iran: Our Navy Presence in High Seas Ensures Shipping Security

folder_openIran access_time6 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Army Navy Commander for Coordinating Affairs Admiral Babak Balouch announced that the constant and active presence of the country's naval forces in high seas has guaranteed security.

Balouch said that Iranian destroyers and warships have had a constant presence in the route that connects the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.

“This presence has brought security of shipping lines for commercial ships and oil tankers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and other countries,” he added.

Iran’s Navy has in recent years achieved self-sufficiency in manufacturing surface and sub-surface vessels. It has also increased its presence in international waters to protect naval routes and provide security for merchant vessels and tankers.

The fleet, comprising the Bushehr and Tunb warships, left the southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Friday.

Meanwhile, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani also hailed great achievements made by the country's experts and said the naval forces are prepared to raise Iran's flag in different oceans.

“Today, the Navy has achieved such a power that it can successfully carry out various missions in distant waters with no need to anchoring in the ports of other countries,” he asserted.

