No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

France Raises Terrorism Threat Level

France Raises Terrorism Threat Level
folder_openEurope... access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

France has raised the terrorism alert level across the country following an attack on a packed music venue in Russia, which left 137 people dead.

On Friday, four men opened fire inside Crocus City Hall outside Moscow and set the building ablaze. All of the terrorists were later detained while attempting to flee by car in the direction of the Ukrainian border, according to President Vladimir Putin.

The so-called “Islamic State” Khorasan Province [ISIS-K] claimed responsibility for the massacre. Moscow has so far not confirmed the group’s involvement.

“Following the attack in Moscow, the French president has convened a meeting of the National Defense and Security Council this evening,” French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal wrote on X [formerly Twitter] on Sunday.

 “In light of the Islamic State’s claim that it was responsible for the attack, and the threats looming over our country, we have decided to raise the Vigipirate plan to the highest level,” the prime minister added.

Russia france isis moscow daesh macron

Comments

  1. Related News
Paris Protesters Demand Olympics Ban for “Israel”

Paris Protesters Demand Olympics Ban for “Israel”

2 months ago
French Rail Lines Disrupted by Sabotage Before Paris Olympics Opening

French Rail Lines Disrupted by Sabotage Before Paris Olympics Opening

2 months ago
France: Failure to Agree on New PM Puts Leftwing Coalition in Stalemate

France: Failure to Agree on New PM Puts Leftwing Coalition in Stalemate

2 months ago
France: Macron Rejects PM’s Resignation after Lackluster Election

France: Macron Rejects PM’s Resignation after Lackluster Election

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 06-10-2024 Hour: 01:55 Beirut Timing

whatshot