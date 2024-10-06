By Al-Ahed News

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:10 am “Jal Al-Allam” Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:50 pm the espionage devices at “Al-Raheb” Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. An in response to the “Israeli” attack on Baalbek, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 01:10 pm with more than 60 Katyusha rockets the missile and artillery base at “Yo’av” and the air and missile military command headquarters at “Kela” Barracks where a Golani Brigade force was training after returning from Gaza Strip. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:00 pm an “Israeli” force at “Al-Marj” site with appropriate weapons, leading to causalities among its members. And in response to the “Israeli” attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:20 pm a building in which “Israeli” soldiers are stationed at “Al-Manara” settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17: 30 pm the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills with rockets, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 21:00 pm a gathering of “Israeli” soldiers in the vicinity of “Branit” Barracks with rockets, scoring direct hits. And in response to the “Israeli” attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 22:20 pm a building in which “Israeli” soldiers are stationed at “Al-Metula” settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}