Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, March 24, 2024
Lebanon access_time6 months ago
By Al-Ahed News
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:10 am “Jal Al-Allam” Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:50 pm the espionage devices at “Al-Raheb” Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- An in response to the “Israeli” attack on Baalbek, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 01:10 pm with more than 60 Katyusha rockets the missile and artillery base at “Yo’av” and the air and missile military command headquarters at “Kela” Barracks where a Golani Brigade force was training after returning from Gaza Strip.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:00 pm an “Israeli” force at “Al-Marj” site with appropriate weapons, leading to causalities among its members.
- And in response to the “Israeli” attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:20 pm a building in which “Israeli” soldiers are stationed at “Al-Manara” settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17: 30 pm the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 21:00 pm a gathering of “Israeli” soldiers in the vicinity of “Branit” Barracks with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- And in response to the “Israeli” attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 22:20 pm a building in which “Israeli” soldiers are stationed at “Al-Metula” settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
