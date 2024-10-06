War on Hospitals: Al-Shifa under Siege, “Israel” Targets Two Hospitals in Khan Yunis

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestine Red Crescent Society [PRCS] announce that two hospitals in the southern city of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip are under heavy attack by “Israeli” forces, as the occupying entity continues its genocidal war on the besieged enclave.

PRCS made the remarks in a statement on Sunday, saying “Israeli” occupation troops have raided the Nasser and al-Amal Hospitals and the entity’s military vehicles are encircling both medical complexes amid very intense shelling and heavy gunfire.

It went on to say that “Israeli” military vehicles are currently surrounding al-Amal Hospital and conducting extensive excavation work around it, stressing that PRCS teams “are in extreme danger at the moment and are completely immobilized.”

The humanitarian organization further noted that one of the displaced people sheltering in al-Amal hospital has been injured in the head, adding that smoke bombs were fired at the facility to force the staff, wounded and displaced people out of the building.

“‘Israeli’ troops closed the gates of the hospital with barriers and everyone in the hospital was told to leave naked,” PRCS added.

Earlier in the day, Amir Abu Aisha, a member of the emergency operations room of the PRCS, was martyred by “Israeli” gunfire while working inside al-Amal Hospital, according to medical sources.

PRCS said its crews were unable to bury the body of their colleague in the hospital’s backyard due to heavy gunfire.

Eyewitnesses also said “Israeli” forces stormed various areas of Khan Yunis, causing deaths and injuries, as the entity’s military vehicles suddenly entered near the Nasser Medical Complex.

Thousands of displaced people took refuge in the facility escaping the “Israeli” aggression.

UN staff members say the “Israeli” military operation has turned Nasser Hospital in Gaza into a “place of death.”

The latest development comes as the “Israeli” occupation continues to carry out air strikes and artillery shelling in and around the al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City for the seventh day in a row.

“Israelis” have admitted to executing 140 people inside al-Shifa, including paramedics, patients and wounded whilst the siege is still ongoing after seven days with mass arrests.