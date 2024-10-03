Poll: Young Americans Favor Palestinians Despite Biased Gaza Coverage

By Staff, Agencies

A new opinion poll has found that more young Americans have favorable views of Palestinians than they do of “Israelis” amid Tel Aviv’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

According to the survey by the Pew Research Center, a Washington-based think tank, 60 percent of Americans between the ages of 18-29 had positive views of Palestinian people, while 46 percent favored “Israelis”.

The poll also found that 46 percent of young American adults believe the way the apartheid “Israeli” entity is carrying out its Gaza onslaught is unacceptable, compared to 21 thinking otherwise.

For decades, the entity enjoyed strong bipartisan backing from Americans. In recent years, however, there has been a measurable shift in public opinion, especially among young people, away from the traditional position.

Since the start of the “Israeli” entity’s US-backed war on the besieged Gaza in October, young Americans have been at the forefront of a growing Palestinian solidarity movement.

They have led mass protests across the US to vent their outrage at President Joe Biden’s support for the entity’s offensive that has so far martyred at least 32,070 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 74,298 others.

A December poll from The New York Times/Siena College found that half of young Americans believe the entity is intentionally killing civilians in Gaza.

Mass pro-Palestinian rallies are regularly taking place across the country in major cities. Since October 7, there have been 6,304 pro-Palestine protests and other actions across the US.

However, the Pew poll found that 48 percent of Americans did not know the Palestinian or “Israeli” death toll.

Many journalists have blamed US media coverage for the lack of awareness of either death toll, which Palestinian Americans have criticized as being largely skewed in the entity’s favor.

The young adults rely on social media to hear directly from Palestinians and journalists about the ongoing “Israeli” war crimes in Gaza.

Major US newspapers and TV networks have shown pro-“Israel” bias in their coverage of the Gaza war, leading to a lack of awareness among some people of the realities on the ground.

The survey, which was conducted in February, sampled 12,693 adults in the United States with a margin of error of 1.5 percentage points.