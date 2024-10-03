Iranian General: US Complicit in ‘Israeli’ Crimes in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The Commander of Khatam Al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid condemned the US’ complicity with the “Israeli” entity in the bloody military aggression against the Gaza Strip.

“The aggressive US has started at least three wars and the Zionist entity has also waged at least seven wars in our region in the past four decades,” he said, noting that “The US, the Zionist entity and the arrogant powers have imposed at least 17 wars on the region during the past 45 days

The general noted that the US has stood by the Zionist entity in all wars and has backed the aggressors against the oppressed nations in various conflicts, such as by supporting former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in the war against Iran in the 1980s.

“In the current war in occupied Palestine, the Americans have stood against the oppressed Palestinian nation by providing full support for the Zionist entity and are definitely complicit in the ‘Israeli’ crimes,” he added.