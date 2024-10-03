No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

UNSC Vote on New Gaza Ceasefire Resolution Postponed to March 25

UNSC Vote on New Gaza Ceasefire Resolution Postponed to March 25
folder_openMiddle East... access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Following the veto of a US-led draft resolution on Gaza, the vote at the UN Security Council on a new text calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza has been postponed to Monday [March 25], diplomatic sources informed AFP.

According to the diplomatic sources, the new ceasefire resolution that was supposed to be voted on today was postponed to make room for further discussions.

The new draft resolution, as seen by AFP, "demands an immediate ceasefire" for the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan that leads "to a permanent sustainable ceasefire" adhered to by "all sides".

Eight out of 10 Security Council non-permanent members have been devising the draft, which also urges the "immediate and unconditional" release of captives and the removal of "all barriers" to humanitarian aid entering the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour said, "We as [the] Arab Group unanimously endorse and support the draft resolution," as he had previously labeled the US-led text as biased.

However, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield had a different stance as she said that the resolution would put the ongoing diplomatic talks to reach a deal maintaining the release of the captives at risk thereby reiterating the same claim the United States provided before vetoing previous ceasefire resolutions.

"In its current form, that text fails to support sensitive diplomacy in the region. Worse, it could actually give Hamas an excuse to walk away from the deal on the table," she said.

Israel Palestine ceasefire unsc UnitedNations GazaStrip

Comments

  1. Related News
WFP Suspends Activity After Aid Vehicle Shot in Gaza

WFP Suspends Activity After Aid Vehicle Shot in Gaza

one month ago
“Israel” Continues Raiding WB, Head of Tulkarem Battalion Martyred

“Israel” Continues Raiding WB, Head of Tulkarem Battalion Martyred

one month ago
Palestinian Resistance Committees Urge Nationwide Uprising and Revolt

Palestinian Resistance Committees Urge Nationwide Uprising and Revolt

one month ago
‘Dire and Dangerous’: Hamas, PA Condemn Deadly ’Israeli’ Escalation in WB

‘Dire and Dangerous’: Hamas, PA Condemn Deadly ’Israeli’ Escalation in WB

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 03-10-2024 Hour: 04:23 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Sayyed Al-Houthi: Hezbollah’s path of resistance has been distinguished, pioneering, patient, steadfast and rational, and it has a successful, wise and effective performance despite many conspiracies it has faced.
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israel’ used scores of heavy bombs to attack Sayyed Nasrallah since he was their biggest obstacle
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah had strong connection with Lebanese people, was widely popular