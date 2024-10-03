AmirAbdollahian, Nakhala Discuss Gaza Developments: Resistance Strong

By Staff, Agencies

The Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad movement, Ziad Nakhala, appreciated Iran for its regional and international diplomatic efforts in support of the Palestinian people and resistance amid the “Israeli” aggression on Gaza.

In a telephone conversation on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein AmirAbdollahian and Nakhala discussed the latest developments in Palestine and the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian leader described the strength and high morale of the resistance front after about six months of “Israeli” onslaught on Gaza as excellent.

He also praised the regional and international diplomatic efforts of Iran in support of the Palestinian people and resistance.

In parallel, the secretary general of Islamic Jihad further described unity and cohesion among the Palestinian resistance groups as the key to success and victory for the Palestinian people against the killing machine of the Zionist enemy.

Nakhala underlined that coordination is evident among the Palestinian groups, especially between Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, in supporting Palestine’s national goals in the course of political negotiations.

AmirAbdollahian, for his part, lauded the resistance shown by the Palestinian people against the Zionist entity.

He also briefed Nakhala on Iran’s latest consultations and diplomatic efforts in favor of Palestine.

The foreign minister also stressed the need for immediate action by the international organizations to stop the massacre of people, including women and children, in Gaza and the West Bank, and to send international humanitarian aids immediately and without restrictions to all residents of Gaza, the ministry’s website reported.