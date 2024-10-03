No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Medvedev: Death for Death, Terrorists must Be Mercilessly Destroyed

Medvedev: Death for Death, Terrorists must Be Mercilessly Destroyed
folder_openEurope... access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has insisted that the perpetrators and organizers of Friday’s terrorist attack at a Moscow concert venue must be hunted down without mercy.

Medvedev is currently deputy chair of the National Security Council. In a Telegram post on Friday evening, he sent condolences to the families of those killed and encouragement to the relatives of the wounded.

“Terrorists understand only terror in response. No trials or investigations will help if force is not countered with force, and deaths with executions of terrorists and a crackdown on their families,” he wrote, noting this was “the way of the world.”

“If these terrorists turn out to be the Kiev regime, we can’t deal with them and their ideological inspirers differently. All of them must be found and mercilessly destroyed as terrorists – including officials of the state that committed such an atrocity,” he added.

Medvedev’s words echoed the line by Russian President Vladimir Putin, voiced in 1999, when he was a newly appointed prime minister about to launch a counter-terrorist operation in the North Caucasus.

“We are going to pursue terrorists everywhere,” Putin said at the time. “If we find them in the toilet, then we will waste them in the outhouse.”

 

 

Russia medvedev caucasus moscow

Comments

  1. Related News
French Insurance Giant Axa Divests from “Israeli” Banks

French Insurance Giant Axa Divests from “Israeli” Banks

one month ago
Medvedev: No Negotiations with Kiev ’Until Enemy is Defeated’

Medvedev: No Negotiations with Kiev ’Until Enemy is Defeated’

one month ago
UK Official Resigned: ‘Israel’ Perpetrating War Crimes in Plain Sight

UK Official Resigned: ‘Israel’ Perpetrating War Crimes in Plain Sight

one month ago
Freedom of Expression: UK Detains Brit Journalist Critical of ‘Israel’s’ Genocide in Gaza

Freedom of Expression: UK Detains Brit Journalist Critical of ‘Israel’s’ Genocide in Gaza

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 03-10-2024 Hour: 04:23 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Sayyed Al-Houthi: Hezbollah’s path of resistance has been distinguished, pioneering, patient, steadfast and rational, and it has a successful, wise and effective performance despite many conspiracies it has faced.
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israel’ used scores of heavy bombs to attack Sayyed Nasrallah since he was their biggest obstacle
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah had strong connection with Lebanese people, was widely popular
Yemeni Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi hailed late Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as exemplary leader