Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, March 22, 2024

folder_openLebanon access_time6 months ago
By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

  1. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:40 pm “Metula” Site with an offensive drone, directly hitting a tank inside it.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:35 pm a deployment of "Israeli" enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Zar'it barracks with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  3. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:45 pm the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  4. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:10 pm a gathering of "Israeli" enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Jal Al-Allam” Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  5. and in response to “Israeli” attacks on steadfast villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 21:30 pm a building in “Dovev” settlement housing "Israeli" enemy soldiers with appropriate weapons.
  6. and in response to “Israeli” attacks on steadfast villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 21:50 pm, a building in “Zar'it” settlement housing "Israeli" enemy soldiers with appropriate weapons.

 

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

