Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, March 22, 2024

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:40 pm “Metula” Site with an offensive drone, directly hitting a tank inside it. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:35 pm a deployment of "Israeli" enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Zar'it barracks with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:45 pm the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:10 pm a gathering of "Israeli" enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Jal Al-Allam” Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. and in response to “Israeli” attacks on steadfast villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 21:30 pm a building in “Dovev” settlement housing "Israeli" enemy soldiers with appropriate weapons. and in response to “Israeli” attacks on steadfast villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 21:50 pm, a building in “Zar'it” settlement housing "Israeli" enemy soldiers with appropriate weapons.

