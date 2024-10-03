- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, March 22, 2024
6 months ago
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:40 pm “Metula” Site with an offensive drone, directly hitting a tank inside it.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:35 pm a deployment of "Israeli" enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Zar'it barracks with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:45 pm the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:10 pm a gathering of "Israeli" enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Jal Al-Allam” Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- and in response to “Israeli” attacks on steadfast villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 21:30 pm a building in “Dovev” settlement housing "Israeli" enemy soldiers with appropriate weapons.
- and in response to “Israeli” attacks on steadfast villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 21:50 pm, a building in “Zar'it” settlement housing "Israeli" enemy soldiers with appropriate weapons.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
